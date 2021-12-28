ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $163,671.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and $163,671.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00059199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.10 or 0.07902347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00077055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,588.44 or 0.99963149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053170 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 88,765,303 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

