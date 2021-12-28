Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.20.

A number of analysts have commented on Z shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $123,809.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.62. 25,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average is $90.13. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

