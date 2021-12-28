Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to announce earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.83) and the highest is ($1.45). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year earnings of ($6.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to ($6.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.87) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.87.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $65.90 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.86.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Peter Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,750 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

