Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.88. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.30.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.91. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 4.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,013,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 104,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

