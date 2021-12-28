Zacks Investment Research Upgrades People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) to “Buy”

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three trailing quarters and missed in the other. People’s United remains on track with its merger plans with M&T Bank Corporation. Focus on industry's best deposit franchise and economic recovery will drive higher loan demand and support net interest margin (NIM) amid the low-interest scenario. Given its sound liquidity position, the company’s capital deployment seem sustainable and it remains well-poised to navigate any economic uncertainty. However, People’s United huge exposure to commercial loans makes us apprehensive. Rising operating expenses due to merger-related and compensation costs limit the company’s bottom-line growth.”

Several other analysts have also commented on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

PBCT stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $17.88. 8,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075,567. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,988,000 after purchasing an additional 987,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,447,000 after acquiring an additional 429,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,612,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,443,000 after acquiring an additional 284,925 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

