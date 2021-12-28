Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) to “Buy”

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading downgraded Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Landos Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, research analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 33,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $157,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 337,391 shares of company stock worth $1,949,607 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LABP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 37.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 15.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 26.0% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

