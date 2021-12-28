Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $69.85 on Monday. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.80 million. On average, analysts predict that BancFirst will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 576.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 104,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 102.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 77,981 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 147.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 68,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

