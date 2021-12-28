Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) to Hold

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

WMMVY traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. 34,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,046. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wal-Mart de México has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

