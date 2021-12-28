Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPXSF. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Shares of SPXSF opened at $205.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.81. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $152.20 and a 52-week high of $231.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.