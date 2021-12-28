Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.09.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 58,293 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 98.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 217,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

