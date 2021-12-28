Zacks Investment Research Lowers 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Hold

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

QFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA boosted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.03.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 55,959 shares in the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,553 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

