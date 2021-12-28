Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucira Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHDX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

