Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) to Hold

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bark & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of NYSE BARK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. 1,687,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,547. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. Bark & Co has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $17.25.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

