Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Strong Sell

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,446. The stock has a market cap of $634.86 million, a P/E ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $166.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ATN International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATN International news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of ATN International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of ATN International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ATN International by 23.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

