Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to Hold

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

NYSE:ACC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,442. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.54, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 87.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

