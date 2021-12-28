Zacks: Brokerages Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will post $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Post reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

NYSE:POST opened at $107.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Post has a fifty-two week low of $91.79 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.81.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,055,000. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its position in Post by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

