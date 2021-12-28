Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $510.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to post $510.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $522.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.13 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $474.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CODI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.