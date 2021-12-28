Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Brooks Automation posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

NASDAQ AZTA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.87. 3,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,911. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 1.74. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc engages in providing �life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

