Zacks: Brokerages Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in B&G Foods by 16.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,834. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.