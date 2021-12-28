Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.61. Camping World posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.94. 668,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,316. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. Camping World has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

