Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.62.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $25,000.

BECN traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.81. 7,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

