Zacks: Analysts Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report sales of $348.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.82 million to $354.70 million. Premier posted sales of $422.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $41.20. 8,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,739. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Premier in the second quarter worth about $88,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Premier by 16.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Premier by 650.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.