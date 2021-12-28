Zacks: Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. Luna Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

LUNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

LUNA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,578. The firm has a market cap of $270.15 million, a PE ratio of -845.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 777,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 117,127 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 109,607 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

