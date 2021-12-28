Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.14 Million

Equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report sales of $69.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.37 million and the lowest is $61.90 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $64.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $283.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $298.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $284.55 million, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $309.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. 736,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

