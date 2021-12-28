Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

In other Verastem news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,173 shares of company stock valued at $68,493. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSTM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.20. 15,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,299. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.