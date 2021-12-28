Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). DURECT reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 678,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,787. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $227.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.18. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DURECT by 152.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 49.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in DURECT by 35.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

