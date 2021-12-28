Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $84.05. The stock had a trading volume of 131,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $108.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $483,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,711 shares of company stock worth $9,571,509. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Alarm.com by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

