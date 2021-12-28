Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of AGFS opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.57. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,974,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

