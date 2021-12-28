Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Raises Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRDM. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

