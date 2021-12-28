Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $495,000 Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,650 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $115,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 139.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

