Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 52.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 20.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 69,969.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 922,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after acquiring an additional 921,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 18.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,152,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,234,000 after acquiring an additional 808,330 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth approximately $5,843,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLQT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE SLQT opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.17. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

