Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,023 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,842 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

NYSE SE opened at $219.60 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $178.80 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

