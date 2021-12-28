YF Link (YFL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $624,291.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. YF Link has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $624,291.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can now be bought for $184.91 or 0.00386222 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00044059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007126 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

