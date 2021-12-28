YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,675 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of YETI worth $18,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 809,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,341,000 after buying an additional 177,290 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,122 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,164. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $83.97 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

