Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.94. 2,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 268,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.63 million, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $113,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,437 shares of company stock worth $2,783,659. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

