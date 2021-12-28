Xerox Holdings Co. (XRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. Xerox has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xerox stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.