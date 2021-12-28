Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $710,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWW stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

