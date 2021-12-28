Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.39. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NYSE WWW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.88. 24,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.71%.

In related news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $193,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

