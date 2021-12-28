WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Airlines by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,124,000 after acquiring an additional 335,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,740,000 after acquiring an additional 72,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

