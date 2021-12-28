WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,607 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,122,000 after purchasing an additional 411,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after purchasing an additional 759,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after purchasing an additional 791,098 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJG. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $170.44 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

