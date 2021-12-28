WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.70. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.