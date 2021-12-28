WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,690 IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

IAA stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.64. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

