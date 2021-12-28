WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBGS. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -163.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

