WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 87.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 434.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACC. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

