Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $179.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WING. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:WING traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.71. 165,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,451. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.81.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $216,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

