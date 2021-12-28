Wings Price Reaches $0.0159 on Major Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wings coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wings Coin Profile

WINGS is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

