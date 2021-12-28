Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Willis Towers Watson Public has increased its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Willis Towers Watson Public has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to earn $13.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $239.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $197.63 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.76.
In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $170,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.
About Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.
