Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Willis Towers Watson Public has increased its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Willis Towers Watson Public has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to earn $13.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $239.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $197.63 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $170,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

