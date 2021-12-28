WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives $4.12 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLDBF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark began coverage on WildBrain in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on WildBrain from C$4.30 to C$4.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLDBF opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. WildBrain has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

