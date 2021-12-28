WHALE (WHALE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.43 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. WHALE has a market cap of $110.28 million and $3.43 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $15.42 or 0.00031803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.26 or 0.07908599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00075830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,615.65 or 1.00249210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,150,581 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.