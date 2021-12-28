Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTSHF) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on January 15th

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1946 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

